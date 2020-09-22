Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China recently published economic operation status of China's communications industry from January to August 2020.

By the end of August 2020, China's three basic telecom companies, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, had a total of 1.598 billion mobile phone users, a year-on-year increase of 0.2%. Among them, the number of 4G users was 1.29 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.6% and a net increase of 8.092 million from the end of the previous year. It accounted for 80.7% of the total number of mobile phone users, representing an increase of 0.1 percentage point compared with that of the first seven months.

For fixed broadband, the three basic telecom companies had 470 million fixed Internet broadband users by the end of August 2020, a year-on-year increase of 6.1% and a net increase of 21.14 million from the end of the previous year. Among them, FTTH/O users reached 440 million, accounting for 93.6% of the total number of fixed Internet broadband users.

For IPTV, the three basic telecom companies developed 1.33 billion mobile Internet users by the end of August 2020. The penetration rate of mobile phone users was 83.2%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the end of the previous year.