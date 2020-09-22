OTT Entertainment, Iqiyi's agent in Taiwan, recently announced that it will fully stop providing customer service to its local users starting October 15, 2020.

OTT Entertainment said that according to a related order issued by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, the company has stopped selling the membership of Iqiyi's services in Taiwan from September 3 and will give up its brand agent service. At the additional request of Taiwan's National Communications Commission, the agency will also stop providing customer service to Iqiyi users on the island starting October 15.

Prior to this, the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs issued a formal order prohibiting Taiwanese individuals and organizations from working with mainland Chinese video streaming companies such as Iqiyi and Tencent Holdings, preventing such companies from "operating illegally" in Taiwan through local agents and distributors.