According to information from Huawei's Australian branch, the company will continue to cut its employees and investments in Australia.

In 2018, Australia banned Huawei from supplying equipment to its 5G mobile network for national security risk concerns.

Jeremy Mitchell, chief corporate affairs officer of Huawei Australia, said in an email statement that to put it simply, the 5G ban on Huawei has made them cut 1,000 high-tech and high-income jobs in Australia. Their employee number has been decreased from 1,200 to less than 200 and the number will be lower next year.

In addition, Mitchell revealed that since Australia issued the 5G ban, Huawei has terminated AUD100 million, which is approximately USD72.3 million, R&D investments in Australia.