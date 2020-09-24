GDS Services Ltd. recently announced that the company has reached an acquisition agreement with a company controlled by a private equity fund under CITICPE.

It is said that the company is valued at CNY3.8 billion and it includes a data center project in Shunyi District, Beijing. The data center is named as GDS Beijing No.14 data center.

The two parties will sign the final transaction documents within the agreed exclusive period and complete the acquisition on the premise that the delivery conditions are completed.

The Beijing No.14 data center has a net computer room area of over 19,000 square meters and has signed agreements with five large customers. The data center is close to GDS Beijing No.5 data center and only eight kilometers away from Beijing No.10, No.11 and No.12 data center parks, forming a data center cluster in Shunyi District

Earlier this year, GDS acquired Beijing No.13 data center in Tongzhou and a large customized data center base in Langfang, Hebei Province. By the second quarter of 2020, GDS already owned 24 self-built data centers in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.