Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd. recently published an announcement, stating that the company signed an intelligent transportation ecological cooperation framework agreement with Baidu Apollo, with a valid period of one year.

According to the agreement, the two parties will make full use of their respective advantages as high-tech Internet company and senior company in the transportation industry through effective cooperation methods such as complementary resources and technologies, and form an effective technology alliance.

Under the background of intelligent transportation, autonomous driving, and intelligent network connection, they will jointly discuss and practice corresponding business models, accelerate the effective transition of technology to products, and jointly provide comprehensive, systematic and reliable solutions.

Genvict was established in 2004 and focuses on application development, product innovation and promotion in the fields of intelligent transportation and the Internet of Things. It is a leading provider of intelligent transportation products and solutions in China. It has core resources in the transportation sector and long-term accumulation in intelligent network technology.