According to reports in Chinese local media, Ant Group's Ant Bank (Hong Kong) formally started operation in Hong Kong on September 28, 2020, providing 24-hour e-banking services for Hong Kong citizens.

Hong Kong users can download the Ant Bank (Hong Kong) app on their smartphones and complete remote account opening in about three minutes with their Hong Kong IDs.

It is said that by cooperating with AlipayHK, Ant Bank is expected to realize remote bank account opening via AlipayHK e-wallet applet in the future. By then, AlipayHK's over two million users will be able to directly pay from their bank accounts when spending offline at more than 50,000 Hong Kong merchants, which will further expand the application scenarios of the virtual banking industry in Hong Kong.

At the same time, Ant Bank (Hong Kong) is researching on solutions to support medium, small, and micro enterprises.