Geely Automobile Holdings Limited recently published an announcement, stating that the company's total sales in September 2020 reached 126,400 units, representing an increase of 11% year-on-year and month-on-month.

Among them, its export volume more than doubled year-on-year to 8,068 units. At the same time, the company's total sales in the first nine months of 2020 were 875,500 units, a year-on-year decrease of 9% and reaching 66% of its annual sales target.

Geely has gradually increased its scientific research expenditure in recent years, and has made significant progress in electrification and intelligence. Statistics show that in 2019, the company invested CNY5.456 billion in research and development, including nearly CNY5 billion in energy saving vehicles and related forward-looking basic technologies. In 2019, Geely's sales of new energy and electrified vehicles were 113,000 units, a fast growth of 69% year-on-year.

So far, Geely has built four global basic module architectures of BMA, CMA, SPA and PMA, covering product lines from pure electricity to fuel, from compact to medium and large vehicles.