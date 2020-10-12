According to information from Tian Yan Cha, a business information inquiry website, Zunyi Xunfei Super Brain Big Data Company Limited was established on September 30, 2020 with registered capital of CNY30 million, and its legal representative is Lou Chao.

The company's business scope includes data collection, storage, development, and processing; teaching device and equipment, educational technology products, educational software products, scientific and technological device and equipment, R&D, production, sales, and technical services of electronic education equipment; and education consulting.

In regards to shareholders, the website shows that Zunyi Xunfei Super Brain Big Data Company Limited is wholly-owned by iFlytek Co., Ltd.