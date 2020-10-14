According to a report released by IDC, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo ranked the first in the Thai smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 with 19.5% market share.

The international market research firm IDC published its latest report on October 14, stating that during the second quarter of 2020, Thailand's smartphone market shipment reached 4.3 million units, an increase of 21.2% compared with the previous quarter and a year-on-year decrease of 8.8%. Among those smartphone makers, China's Vivo topped the market with the market share of 19.5%.

IDC's report showed that Vivo achieved a year-on-year increase of 13.8% during the reporting period, making it the only one to realize year-on-year increase among the top three manufacturers.

In August 2014, Vivo formally launched its 4G smart camera flagship product Vivo Xshot in Centara World Trade Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Vivo defines 2014 as the first year of the brand's internationalization and the launch event in Thailand was the first overseas press conference of the Vivo brand. This was also an important step for Vivo to go international.