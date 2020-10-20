China Tower Corporation Limited recently published a report, stating that the company achieved a continuous and stable operating performance growth during the first three quarters of 2020.

Its operating revenue reached CNY60.22 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.6%.

For details, its tower business realized revenue of CNY54.798 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.2%; its room division business revenue was CNY2.634 billion, a year-on-year increase of 36.9%; and its cross-industry and energy business revenue was CNY2.612 billion, a year-on-year increase of 92.8%.

Meanwhile, the company's non-tower business revenue accounted for 9% of the total operating revenue. Its EBITDA was CNY44.019 billion and its EBITDA rate was 73.1%. During the first three quarters of 2020, China Tower's profit attributable to shareholders was CNY4.564 billion, a year-on-year increase of 17.8%.

The report shows that by the end of September 2020, the number of the company's tower sites reached 2.02 million, and the number of its tower tenants reached 3.336 million, a net increase of 97,000 from the end of 2019. During the reporting period, China Tower completed 345,000 5G sites and more than 97% of 5G needs were fulfilled by sharing existing site resources.