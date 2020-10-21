360 recently published an announcement, stating that its subsidiary Beijing Hongteng Intelligent Technology has reached strategic cooperation with Suzhou and won the bidding for the CNY260 million "Suzhou Cyber Security Collaborative Innovation and Security Brain Project" in the Wuzhong Economic Development Zone.

360 revealed in the announcement that the Suzhou project includes the construction of an urban security brain and seven national-level security infrastructure platforms.

360 said that with the cooperation, the two parties will use the "360 Security Brain" as the core and the "Suzhou Cyber Security Collaborative Innovation and Security Brain Project" as the carrier to help Suzhou improve its security capabilities against advanced threats.

It is said that apart from the Suzhou contract, 360 also gained security brain projects in Tianjin, Chongqing, Qingdao and Hebi.