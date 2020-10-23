Tencent Video and NBC Universal Entertainment Japan announced a strategic cooperation, under which NBC Universal Entertainment will exclusively distribute some Tencent Video shows in Japan.

NBC Universal Entertainment Japan is a music, movie and home entertainment production and distribution enterprise under NBC Universal. NBC Universal Group operates a number of entertainment businesses around the world, including investing in the production of audio-visual entertainment content, TV news and variety shows. It owns representative businesses such as film companies, TV media groups and theme parks.

With the strategic cooperation, NBC Universal Entertainment Japan will introduce more than 20 Chinese TV shows provided by Tencent Video into Japan's mainstream market through multi-channel audio and video media resources.

Since 2017, Tencent Video has exported more than 80 movies and TV shows, more than 20 variety shows, as well as many documentaries and Chinese animations to overseas mainstream platforms, covering over 200 countries and regions. Tencent Video said that it will continue to integrate high-quality resources in the future, team with more international partners, and continuously upgrade the scale and form of China's audio-visual content going overseas.