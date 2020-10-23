China Mobile recently released its unaudited operating statistics for the first three quarters of 2020 at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The statistics showed that China Mobile's operating revenue in the first three quarters was CNY574.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. Among them, its revenue of communication services was CNY525.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.5%; its EBITDA was CNY216.9 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 3.8%; and its profit attributable to shareholders was CNY81.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.3%.

According to the report, as of September 30, 2020, the company's total number of mobile users was about 946 million, of which 770 million were 4G users and 114 million were 5G users.

As of September 30, 2020, China Mobile's total number of cable broadband users reached 204 million, with a net increase of 17.17 million users in the first three quarters of 2020. Its cable broadband ARPU was CNY32.4.