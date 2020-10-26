Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and China's Huawei have established a partnership to jointly promote Saudi Arabia's national artificial intelligence capability development plan and help the country realize digital transformation.

SDAIA and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding on the national artificial intelligence capability development plan at the Global AI Summit, with the aim to support Saudi government, enterprises and research institutions to find suitable technical partners and enhance talent pool in the field of artificial intelligence through cooperation with Huawei, and find new economic development strategies through the application of artificial intelligence.

With the national artificial intelligence capability development plan and the cooperation with Huawei, Saudi Arabia can not only continue to acquire the most advanced technologies, but also learn from successful international experience in adopting the best practices.

By cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Huawei expects to create new value in these technical fields and cooperate with local artificial intelligence developers and industry partners to help Saudi Arabia realize digital transformation.

At present, the development of artificial intelligence in Saudi Arabia is still at an early stage. SDAIA previously estimated that the economic value of the country's data and artificial intelligence was about USD4 billion to USD5 billion.