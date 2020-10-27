According to reports in Chinese local media, China Mobile and Geely Holdings have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, and Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holdings Group attended the signing ceremony. Zhao Dachun, deputy general manager of China Mobile, and Xu Zhihao, chief executive officer of Geely Technology Group, signed the strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of the two parties.

According to the agreement, the two parties will implement in-depth cooperation in 5G intelligent connected cars, automatic driving, mobile transportation, LEO satellite communication, smart city and industrial Internet, home Internet, big data and artificial intelligence, resource sharing, and basic business based on the principle of "mutual benefit, complementary advantages, strong alliance and joint development".

China Mobile said that the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement would strengthen the complementary advantages of the two parties in resource, technology and market, and build the application demonstration for operators in 5G smart car and smart transportation sectors.