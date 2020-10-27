IReader Technology recently released its performance report for the third quarter of 2020, stating that during the first three quarters of 2020, the company's operating revenue was about CNY1.495 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.83%; its net profit was about CNY166 million, a year-on-year increase of 53.75%; and its basic earnings per share were CNY0.41, a year-on-year increase of 51.85%.

Meanwhile, the net cash flow from the operating activities of IReader Technology in the first three quarters was about CNY246 million, up 120.52% compared with the same period of last year. The company said that it was mainly contributed by the comprehensive influence of business scale growth and operation optimization.

The report showed that the company's financial expense decreased by 34.93% year-on-year during the reporting period, mainly due to the comprehensive influence of exchange gains and losses and interest income. Its investment income decreased by 31.63% from the same period last year, mainly due to the disposal of long-term equity investment last year and no such matters in the reporting period.

Public information shows that IReader Technology focuses on the field of digital reading, and its main businesses are Internet digital reading platform services, including digital reading payment and commercial value-added services, and copyright product services.