According to reports in foreign media, TikTok plans to recruit 3,000 engineers in the next three years, mainly in Europe, Canada and Singapore.

The spokesperson of TikTok said that to support the rapid growth in the world, they planned to continue to expand TikTok's global engineer team in the next three years, including adding about 3,000 engineers in Canada, Europe, Singapore and the United States.

TikTok is the overseas version of Douyin, and Douyin and TikTok are two independent products. Douyin serves the Chinese market while TikTok is mainly operated by international teams. The data storage, content operation and content review of the two products are independent, as well as their recommendation algorithm systems. At present, there are about 1,000 engineers working for TikTok, nearly half of whom are in Mountain View, California.

Previous media reports show that ByteDance plans to invest billions of dollars in Singapore, recruit hundreds of employees and set Singapore as its Southeast Asian headquarters.