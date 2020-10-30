Youzu.com, a Chinese online game company, recently released its financial report, stating that during the first three quarters of 2020, the company's operating revenue was CNY3.724 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40.95%; and its net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was CNY560 million, a year-on-year decrease of 20.56%.

Meanwhile, Youzu's operating revenue in the third quarter was CNY1.207 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32.35%; and its net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was CNY65.505 million, a year-on-year decrease of 78.03%.

Youzu said that thanks to the launch of a number of overseas products and the good performance of domestic products, the company's overall revenue maintained rapid growth. However, due to the company's centralized promotion of three overseas products in the third quarter, its net profit in this period was relatively low.