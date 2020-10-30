What happens in the media — whether in online news, social media chatroom, or in print magazines — influences society. And companies have long desired to have clear and accurate media monitoring to understand what is being said in newspaper, magazines, and online.

Media monitoring companies in China like Wisers, Xinwengao.com, Pitch.Asia, and Dataxet have long provided media intelligence services to a range of corporate and government clients needing critical business intelligence from Across Asia. Now Asia Media Network has expanded offerings for two of its own media intelligence services in Asia. The Hong Kong-based company has unveiled new services for its ChinaPulse.com and MediaIntel.Asia services, respectively.

For ChinaPulse.com, the company has rolled out its new "News Timeline" feature. With the News Timeline, each and every news post on ChinaPulse.com can be traced to related news from around the globe. For example, if a news story is published in Indonesia about a Chinese tech company, the News Timeline links that story to one published 3 hours earlier in Malaysia. And that Malaysia article is then tied to an article published in Germany a day previously, which in turn is linked to a Hong Kong article published a few hours prior to that. So researchers can use the News Timeline to have a forensic analysis of the genesis and ongoing distribution of a news story, rumor, meme, or online posting. ChinaPulse.com celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, so the News Timeline feature is an excellent new media intelligence tool for China researchers.

MediaIntel.Asia has expanded its geographic reach to now include Singapore. MediaIntel.Asia curates News Briefs across a range of business and industrial sectors. Readers subscribe to these News Briefs and also have access to MediaIntel.Asia’s media intelligence News Briefs platform for Asia for additional searching and researching. MediaIntel.Asia now includes China and Singapore in its News Brief coverage, and the company will soon expand to Vietnam, Philippines, and Indonesia.

ChinaPulse.com and MediaIntel.Asia both also provide their data using their own taxonomies along with the Global Industry Classification Standard, Industry Classification Benchmark, Thomson Reuters Business Classification, and the IPTC NewsCodes. These various taxonomies provide researchers the power to drill down into necessary data easily and quickly.