Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi formally entered New Zealand to provide the Express service in Auckland.

At present, 80% of the local active online ride-hailing drivers have registered on Didi platform.

New Zealand is the 11th overseas market of Didi. In 2018, Didi set up its Australia-New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne, which is operated by local talents and supported by Didi's product and research teams in Beijing and Silicon Valley. So far, Didi's business has covered 28 major cities in Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane, with more than 1.5 million active passengers and nearly 80,000 active drivers. Didi has become the second largest travel platform in Australia and New Zealand.

Cheng Wei, CEO of Didi, said that internationalization is an important engine of Didi's new development strategy and has set a target of 100 million global daily service orders by 2022.