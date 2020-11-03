TikTok, the short video sharing app and the overseas version of Douyin, confirmed that the company has signed a new licensing agreement with Sony Music Entertainment.

This agreement allows all users to obtain Sony's music resources for creators to use on their platforms, and works by global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles are available.

TikTok said in a statement that the expanded licensing agreement will enable TikTok's creator community to obtain sound clips of hot and newly released songs as well as classic tracks from Sony. It is reported that TikTok's licensing fee paid this time saw "a significant increase" over that in the previous agreement.

In return, the deal will allow Sony to use TikTok's platform to promote its artists. TikTok is currently one of the most popular short video sharing apps, and many new artists are able to gain a large number of fans here.

Dennis Kooker, president of Sony's global digital business and U.S. sales department, said that short videos have developed into an exciting new part of the music ecosystem, making great contributions to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it. TikTok is a leader in this field, and they are very happy to work with them to promote music discovery, expand creative opportunities and support the careers of artists.

TikTok signed a similar agreement with Merlin, a British non-profit organization, earlier this year to expand its music library and established a multi-year partnership with Believe, a Paris-headquartered independent artist music platform, in July.

Prior to this, TikTok already reached short-term licensing agreements with Universal, Sony and Warner.