Cainiao's another eWTP digital hub recently started formal operation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which will help the country become a high-growth regional logistics center, bringing localized delivery within 24 hours and cross-border delivery within 72 hours.

It is said that this hub is located next to Kuala Lumpur International Airport with an area of over 240,000 square meters, of which over 100,000 square meters are logistics and warehouse areas. With more than two years' of preparation and construction, this project is an important stop for Cainiao’s global backbone network.

So far, Cainiao has deployed seven major eHubs around the world.

Lazada, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, is the first to use Cainiao's eHub in Kuala Lumpur, and other e-commerce and logistics companies will gradually enter.