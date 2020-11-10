According to the latest information from Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Baofeng Group will be formally delisted.

As of November 9, 2020, Baofeng Group's closing price was CNY0.28 per share, a decrease of 3.45%; and its market value was only CNY92.267 million.

When listed on the growth enterprise market in March 2015, Baofeng Group achieved 37 raising limits in merely 40 trading days, setting a record in the A-share market. At the end of May 2015, its price reached the peak of CNY327.01 per share, and its market value was over CNY40 billion.

On July 1, 2020, Baofeng Group published the last announcement, mentioning the risk of listing suspension and termination. After August 10, the announcement was replaced by a risk warning announcement about Baofeng's termination of listing.

Baofeng Group's last released financial report showed that by the end of the third quarter of 2019, the company still had more than 60,000 shareholders.