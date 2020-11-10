NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited announced that the company has signed a licensing agreement with Pearson Global Schools, which is under the Pearson Education Group.

Under the agreement, the two parties will promote the high-quality and interactive mathematical and scientific contents on Quikik, an app by Pearson, to the world through NetDragon's global study communities established by platforms like Edmodo, Promethean and JumpStart.

According to statistics from the World Economic Forum, about 1.2 billion children cannot go to school this year due to COVID-19. The online-offline combined study has become a mainstream.

Pearson's Quikik provides interactive courses with great visual effects. Combined with NetDragon's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the courses can be tailored according to the learning progress of each student to improve the result.

Liang Nianjian, vice chairman of NetDragon, said that they are glad to introduce Pearson's contents into NetDragon's education communities. The cooperation will help them understand the learning progress of each student, and recommend the most suitable contents to the students based on the progress. They will continue to extend cooperation and jointly promote education reform.

NetDragon's interim report for 2020 showed that during the first half of the year, the company's revenue from education business was CNY1.138 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%, accounting for 40.3% of the total revenue of the group. Among them, the shipment of education interactive tablets of Promethean increased by 25.6% year-on-year; and the number of monthly active users on Edmodo Enterprise was over 17 million.