China Index Holdings, a real estate information and analysis service platform provider, recently released its unaudited financial report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

According to the report, the company's total operating revenue in the third quarter was CNY171 million, a year-on-year increase of 8%; its operating profit was CNY86.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%; and its net profit was CNY76.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 15.3%.

In terms of revenue structure, the company's information and analysis services (SaaS) achieved revenue of CNY88.8 million, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%; and its revenue from market services was CNY82.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 1.7%.

Based on the current operating and market conditions, China Index Holdings predicts that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the company's total operating revenue and net profit will maintain double-digit growth compared with those of last year. The expectations reflect the current preliminary judgment, which may be adjusted.