Amazon Web Services announced to formally launch two new file storage services: Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for Lustre, which are available in AWS China (Ningxia) region and AWS China (Beijing) region simultaneously.

Amazon FSx for Windows File Server mainly applies to user file sharing, Web site services, enterprise content management, Windows applications and workloads and data analysis services. It provides file storage services featuring full trusteeship, highly reliable and scalable, and is fully compatible with Windows applications. Linux and MacOS also can visit it through the industry standard SMB protocol to share file storage.

Amazon FSx for Lustre is a high-performance file storage service with full trusteeship. It can provide cost-effective high-performance storage for compute-intensive workloads. It can be widely applied to machine learning, high performance computing, electronic design automation, life sciences, autonomous driving and video rendering, where workloads with high-performance shared storage are needed.

Prior to this, AWS launched Amazon Elastic File System, which provides file storage services for Linux workloads, in China in January 2020. With the launch of Amazon FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for Lustre, AWS now provides complete storage services in the country.