Tencent Holdings Ltd. has released its financial report for the third quarter and the first three quarters ended September 30, 2020.

According to the report, Tencent's revenue in the third quarter was CNY125.447 billion, a year-on-year increase of 29% and an increase of 9% compared with the previous quarter; its profit attributable to equity holders of the company was CNY38.542 billion, a year-on-year increase of 89% and an increase of 16% compared with the previous quarter; and its profit attributable to equity holders under non-IFRS was CNY32.303 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32% and an increase of 7% compared with the previous quarter.

During the first three quarters of 2020, Tencent's operating revenue was CNY348.395 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28%; its profit attributable to equity holders of the company was CNY100.545 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40%; and its profit attributable to equity holders under non-IFRS was CNY89.535 billion, a year-on-year increase of 30%.

For operating revenue structure, Tencent's value-added services achieved a year-on-year increase of 38% to CNY69.802 billion in the third quarter. The growth was contributed by digital content services like Huya livestreaming services, video member services, and music member services, as well as sales of virtual items of games.

Its online advertising business revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 16% to CNY21.351 billion. Its revenue from financial technology and enterprise services saw a year-on-year increase of 24% to CNY33.255 billion.