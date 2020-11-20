Kingsoft recently released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020, stating that its operating revenue was CNY1.397 billion during the reporting period, a year-on-year increase of 34%; and its net profit was CNY667 million, a year-on-year increase of 1749%.

In terms of revenue structure, Kingsoft's online game business contributed CNY788 million, an increase of 19% over the same period of last year and a decrease of 9% compared with that of the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its revenue from office software and services and other businesses was CNY609 million, a year-on-year increase of 59% and an increase of 11% over the previous quarter.

By September 2020, Kingsoft's office software had 457 million active users, a year-on-year increase of 20%. Its office software includes WPS Office and Kingsoft Ciba.