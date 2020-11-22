According to reports in Chinese local media, Xiaomi China chief marketing officer Yang Zhe has resigned due to health reason.

In June 2020, Yang joined Xiaomi as group vice president and China CMO, leading the company's marketing strategy formulation and branding in the Chinese market.

His joining was given high hopes by the industry, and the industry believed that Yang could help Xiaomi establish a position in the high-end market.

Before joining Xiaomi, Yang was senior vice president of Meizu, president of TCL China, and China CMO of Huawei consumer business. Earlier than that, he also worked for Novartis, Motorola, Apple, Lexmark, Samsung and RIM.