China Unicom released its operating statistics for October 2020, showing that the cumulative number of China Unicom's mobile billing users reached 309 million; however, the number of its mobile billing users decreased by 148,000 in October.

It is said that China Unicom's cumulative number of 4G users reached 269 million, the number of 4G users saw a net increase of 2.128 million in October, and the number saw a net increase of 14.811 million in 2020.

According to the report, the cumulative number of China Unicom's fixed-line broadband users reached 87.081 million, and the user number saw a net increase of 523,000 in October. The cumulative number of the company's local phone users was 47.419 million, and the number decreased by 815,000 in October.