According to reports in foreign media, Hon Hai plans to invest USD270 million to enlarge its product line in Vietnam.

Hon Hai will establish a new company named FuKang Technology Company limited in Vietnam.

Vietnam is reportedly the largest production base of Hon Hai in Southeast Asia. Starting from 2007, the company and its subsidiary established several factories in Bac Ninh Province and Bac Giang Province in Vietnam.

Hon Hai's production business in Vietnam covers computer assembly, electronic components, TV screens and automotive components.

Hon Hai's factory in Quang Ninh Province recently made the first batch of display panels. According to the government of Vietnam, the factory will make 20,000 panels annually, and most of them will be exported.