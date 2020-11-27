Xiaomi Group recently published its financial report for the third quarter of 2020, stating that the group's total revenue reached CNY72.2 billion, a year-on-year increase of 34.5%.

Its net profit after adjustment was CNY4.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.9%.

For details, Xiaomi's smartphone business realized revenue of CNY47.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 47.5%; its AIoT and lifestyle consumer products realized revenue of CNY18.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.1%; its Internet service revenue was CNY5.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%; its advertising business revenue was CNY3.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.7%; and its gaming revenue was CNY800 million, a year-on-year decrease of 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's overseas Internet service revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 75.6% to CNY700 million.

For smartphone shipment, Xiaomi Group shipped 46.6 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 45.3%.

In addition, by September 30, 2020, Xiaomi had invested in over 300 companies with the total book value of CNY39.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 37.5%. Its total investments reached CNY50.6 billion.