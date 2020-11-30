According to reports in Chinese local media, Alibaba's digital origin warehouse in Xi'an has been formally put into operation.

By the end of November 2020, about 18.9 kilograms of agricultural products will be stored in the warehouse. Those agricultural products will be sorted and ready for delivery within 90 seconds, which is ten times faster than the efficiency of a traditional warehouse.

In recent years, Alibaba continued to upgrade its entire uplink of agricultural products in the northwest region, and invest in new digital agriculture infrastructure. Before the launch of the origin warehouse, Cainiao Network launched Xi'an Intelligent Logistics Center in January 2018, enabling same-day delivery and next-day delivery of agricultural products in the northwest region.

The origin warehouse and the logistics center will both take Xi'an as the center to form a digital warehousing and delivery system, covering Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

According to statistics from Alibaba, from January 2018 to September 2020, the sales of agricultural products of those five provinces on Alibaba platform was CNY14.79 billion.