People Data (National Big Data Disaster Recovery Center) and Qixin.com jointly announced the formal establishment of People Data Financial Data Center, and the two parties will form a technology and product partnership.

It is said that People Data Financial Data Center will provide the financial industry with authoritative, professional, true and efficient corporate credit big data, help the financial industry improve risk prevention and control capabilities, and form a new pattern of financial data integration applications.

Chen Qingshan, CEO of Qixin.com, said that together with People Data, Qixin.com would use multi-dimensional big data analysis to help financial institutions, refine enterprise risk management, and discover financial value. The cooperation of the two parties aims to empower the construction of "intelligent finance", integrate industry data, filter information noise, and create a highly intelligent new financial format that can quickly discover corporate value.

According to public files, Qixin.com is a commercial investigation tool and risk management platform based on artificial intelligence and big data, covering such corporate information as industry and commerce, justice, risk, management, intellectual property, financing information, news and public opinion.

So far, Qixin.com has reached cooperation with various banks and financial institutions, including Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank, China Pacific Insurance, Ping An Insurance, Bestpay and China UnionPay. By aggregating massive data updated in real time, the company is committed to building a high-value knowledge system for more financial companies and providing accurate and reliable marketing and risk control basis for the financial industry.