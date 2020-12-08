Huawei recently opened a new flagship store at MIXC, Chenghua District, Chengdu, which is the company's first flagship store in southwestern China and the third opened this year.

The new Huawei Chengdu flagship store is divided into two floors, with a total area of 1,276 square meters. It integrates Sichuan's featured panda culture and established an AR panda interactive experience.

For product display, the new store created five lifestyle scenarios, including intelligent office, smart home, sports and health, intelligent transportation and media entertainment. On the first floor near the door, a Huawei HiCar "intelligent transportation" experience zone is set for consumers.

In addition, Huawei created a "smart home" experience zone on the second floor, allowing consumers to experience its smart living room and dining room.