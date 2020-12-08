According to reports in Chinese local media, Baidu announced to realize a scale Robotaxi fleet in Jiading, Shanghai.

At the same time, the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the government of Jiading District and Shanghai International Automobile City. They will take advantage of Jiading's regional advantages and industry accumulation, and combine Baidu's technical practice in the artificial intelligence sector to jointly promote the development of intelligent connected car in Shanghai.

It is said that Baidu Apollo will build an "artificial intelligence autonomous driving demonstration zone operation project" at Shanghai International Automobile City, and realize a scale Robotaxi fleet. Focusing on the project, Baidu will also introduce high-end domestic and overseas talents in the artificial intelligence sector for its layout in the artificial intelligence and autonomous driving industries.

Baidu Apollo also announced that they had gained six autopilot road test licenses in Shanghai.