Information from Tian Yan Cha, a business information inquiry website, shows that Shanghai Shadow Moon Information Technology Co., Ltd. recently filed an industrial and commercial registration of change, adding Linzhi Tencent Investment Management Co., Ltd. as a new shareholder, with shareholding of 14.5%.

At the same time, the company's registered capital also increased from about CNY6 million to about CNY7.27 million.

Shanghai Shadow Moon Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in August 2018 and its legal representative is Song Shiyu. The company's business scope includes network technology development, culture and art exchange activity planning and digital cultural creative software development. The company is the owner of Shadow Moon Game Studio, and its main product is "Starlike".

According to public files, in August 2020, Shanghai Huandian Information Technology Co., Ltd., a relevant company of Bilibili, invested in Shanghai Shadow Moon Information Technology Co., Ltd., with shareholding of 16.75%.