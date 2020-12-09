According to statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, from January to October 2020, China's software industry realized business revenue of CNY6.554 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 11.7%.

The growth rate is 3.5 percentage points lower than that of the same period last year, and 0.4 percentage point higher than that of the first nine months of 2020.

During the first ten months of 2020, the entire industry realized total profit of CNY802.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%. The growth rate is 0.3 percentage point higher than that of the first nine months of 2020, and 4.6 percentage points lower than that of the same period last year.

The software industry realized export of USD37.4 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2%. Among the total export value, outsourcing service export contributed USD9.4 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.5%; and embedded system software export contributed USD15.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%.

By sector, software product revenue saw a fast increase. During the first ten months of 2020, China's software products realized revenue of CNY1.807 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 10%. The growth rate is 1.6 percentage points higher than that of the first nine months, and the revenue accounts for 27.6% of the total revenue of the entire industry.

Meanwhile, information technology service revenue continued to grow. From January to October, China's information technology services realized revenue of CNY3.945 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%. The growth rate is 0.7 percentage point higher than that of the first nine months, and the revenue accounted for 60.2% of the total revenue of the entire industry.

Increase of revenue of information security products and services accelerated. During the reporting period, information security products and services realized revenue of CNY116.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9%. The growth rate is 1.2 percentage points lower than that of the same period last year, and 1.8 percentage points higher than that of the first nine months.

The revenue of embedded system software saw a slight decrease. From January to October, the embedded system software revenue was CNY685.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than that of the same period last year.

By region, the growth rate of the software industry revenue in the western region maintained the leading position. During the first ten months of 2020, the eastern region realized software business revenue of CNY5.295 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 12.6%. The central region realized CNY293.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%. The western region realized CNY776 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.2%. The northeastern region realized CNY189.5 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.6%.