Didi announced new structure adjustments and established a new urban transportation and service business group, which is led by Fu Qiang.

Meanwhile, Sun Shu will be CEO of Didi's online ride-hailing platform company.

With the adjustments, Didi aims to further promote the growth of online ride-hailing business. It will also comb the structure of new businesses, and seek growth of new businesses.

According to an internal email, Didi's former two-wheelers, designated driving, errand running and freight services are integrated into the urban transportation and service business group. Fu Qiang is appointed CEO of the business group, reporting to Cheng Wei.

Zhang Zhidong, general manager of the two-wheelers business unit, and Zhao Hui, general manager of the designated driving and freight business units report to Fu Qiang.