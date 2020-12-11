Information Center of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Huawei recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Dongguan, Guangdong Province.

The two parties will implement comprehensive cooperation in agricultural and rural informatization, jointly use informatization to assist the comprehensive implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, and promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

Based on the strategic cooperation agreement, the two parties will focus on modern information technologies, including 5G, big data, IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and blockchain, to implement multi-level and multi-form application scenario exploration in the agricultural and rural sectors. By building independent, secure and controllable information system and network infrastructure, they will build a national agricultural and rural cloud platform, create demonstration bases for smart agriculture and digital villages, hold modern information technology development and application forums, promote the rapid development of agricultural and rural government informatization, and drive the accelerated integration of modern information technology with agricultural and rural production, life and ecology.

With the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, the two parties will fully play talent, technology and industry advantages to seize new opportunities in digital development, establish a coordinated development mechanism, jointly build a platform, share resources, and create a brand together to jointly promote the construction of smart agriculture and digital village.