Mobile shopping app Pinduoduo recently entered the mobile payment sector, and launched its financial payment service named "Duoduo Wallet".

Some Pinduoduo users have noticed that there is a new payment method named "Duoduo Payment" in the payment list when they are shopping on the platform. At the same time, on the "personal center" interface of the app, the "Duoduo Wallet" function is available and can be quickly activated by clicking on it.

It is said that users can withdraw the money from Duoduo Wallet with zero handling fee, and enjoy exclusive payment discounts. At present, only two services, recharge and withdrawal, are available.

In September 2020, Pinduoduo gained the exclusive red envelope interaction right for the Spring Festival Gala 2021, showing its long-term planning in the payment sector.