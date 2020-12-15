Chinese shared bike platform Mobike announced on its official app that its services and operations had been formally stopped at 23:59 on December 14, 2020.

According to the announcement, Mobike's shared bike services have been fully integrated into Meituan, and officially renamed as "Meituan Bike". It is said that after the termination of services and operations of Mobike, its users can still use their original Mobike account to login Meituan to use the services, without paying any extra deposit.

In addition, users who have balance and service package in their former Mobike account can still use them on Meituan's app.