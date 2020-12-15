According to information from the British official website of Samsung, the company has reached cooperation with TikTok, the overseas version of Douyin, and the two parties will launch an application for Samsung smart TV in Europe.

It is said that the new application is specially developed for family watching experience, which allows users to watch contents they followed as well as popular stuff on TikTok.

To improve audience experience, these contents are divided into 12 categories, covering game, comedy, food and animal. In addition, users can not only watch, like and comment on popular videos, but also block or mark content that they are not interested in. TikTok will automatically filter out content that is not suitable for all audience based on user preferences.

At present, users can download TikTok from the app store on Samsung smart TV. In the future, it will be pre-installed on the TV, and users can enjoy it with or without a TikTok account.