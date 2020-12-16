Nvidia recently held its China annual CPU technology conference online, and its chief scientist Bill Dally introduced how Nvidia's AI-accelerated processor technology can empower industries such as healthcare, driverless cars and robotics.

According to Dally, Nvidia is considering building a research and development lab in China. He said that China had excellent universities and talent reserves, and they hoped to conduct technology research and development locally to serve the application in the local market.

It is said that Nvidia aims to double the performance of AI inference every year through improvements in GPU technology. In addition, the company also demonstrated the latest research progress in photonics, replacing electrical links in existing systems with faster optical links.

At present, Nvidia has a large number of cooperation partners in the artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and biopharmaceuticals sectors in China.