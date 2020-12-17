Vivo and Zeiss jointly held a global imaging strategy conference and announced that Vivo X60, which carries an imaging system jointly developed by the two parties, will be soon released.

Mobile phone shooting has become the most common and accessible function for users, and Vivo, as a representative brand in the mobile phone industry, will also be deeply involved in mobile phone imaging.

By forming a global strategic partnership with Zeiss, Vivo will combine its understanding of users with Zeiss' optical cognition to bring users more professional photography on mobile phones.

In the future, Vivo and Zeiss will jointly establish an imaging laboratory, launch mobile phones using their joint developed imaging system, and implement humanistic creation.