The government of eastern France and China's Huawei jointly published an announcement, stating that Huawei will build a new manufacturing plant in Brumath, providing mobile communication network technology products and solutions for European clients.

According to the announcement, the new plant will be located in a commercial park in Brumath. With an investment of about EUR200 million, the project expects to achieve annual output of EUR1 billion and directly create several hundred jobs.

In February 2020, Huawei announced its plan to build a new manufacturing plant in France. It is said that products of the new plant will be mainly supplied to the European region. It will cover the end-to-end industrial chain from R&D, sales, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, service to talent cultivating, aiming to promote the local upstream and downstream industrial chain of Europe.