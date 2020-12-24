Chinese online tourism service provider Ctrip announced a new round of personnel appointment.

Effective immediately, Zhang Tingting is appointed executive president of market of Ctrip Group. Meanwhile, she will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Ctrip Financial Information Service Company Limited, reporting to Ctrip Group's CMO Sun Bo.

Zhang will continue to be responsible for the management of Ctrip's foreign exchange and shopping businesses, while leading the business integration of global shopping and membership store. With Ctrip's existing online and offline advantages, Zhang will further expand market channels and combine the group's overall strategy to promote cooperation with the government and make future development plan for the shopping business of Ctrip.

According to public files, Zhang joined Ctrip in 2000 and is currently senior vice president of Ctrip Group and chairman and CEO of Ctrip financial service. As a member of the founding team of Ctrip, Zhang successively worked as general manager of market cooperation and wireless marketing units, CEO of gift card business unit, CEO of financial business unit, and executive president of tourism business unit.