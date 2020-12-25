Information from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology shows that by the end of November 2020, China's three basic telecommunication companies had a total of 1.6 billion mobile phone users, including 1.292 billion 4G users with a year-on-year increase of 1.3%.

From January to November 2020, China's 4G users saw a net increase of 10.34 million and accounted for 80.9% of mobile phone users. The ratio was at the same level as that of October.

Statistics show that by the end of November 2020, the three basic telecommunication companies had a total of 1.345 billion mobile Internet users with a penetration rate of 84.2%, which was two percentage points higher than that at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, the country had 1.112 billion cellular IoT end users, a year-on-year increase of 14.2% and a net increase of 84.23 million compared with that at the end of last year. Among them, intelligent manufacturing end users accounted for 19.2%, intelligent transportation end users accounted for 18.3%, and intelligent public utilities end users accounted for 22.1%.

In addition, the total number of IPTV users reached 314 million, a year-on-year increase of 6.6% and a net increase of 19.76 million compared with that at the end of last year.