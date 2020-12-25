Saudi Arabia and China's Huawei recently signed a memorandum of understanding, aiming to enhance the digital economic development and information and communication technology talent cultivation of Saudi Arabia.

Under the MOU, Huawei will implement cooperation with Saudi Arabia in various sectors, including knowledge exchange, human resource capacity building, and information and communication technology industry cooperation. In the future, Huawei will also share its global experience and best practices, and provide training of 5G, artificial intelligence and cloud computing for officers of Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia published "Vision 2030" and "national transformation plan", hoping to gradually realize the diversification of economic structure through economic and social reform.

Yang Yougui, president of the Middle East region of Huawei, said that Saudi Arabia is striving to achieve its goal in the digital area for "Vision 2030". Huawei is honored to work with the Communications and Information Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia, and looking forward to supporting its digital infrastructure improvement and local ICT talents cultivation.

It is said that with leading end-to-end solutions, Huawei has become an important partner of communications service providers in Saudi Arabia. The Chinese company also implemented cooperation with many government units and enterprises in the country to assist its digital transformation.