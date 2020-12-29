According to information from Pinduoduo, China's mobile shopping app, China Southern Airlines has officially launched direct sales of tickets on Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo users can book the tickets of China Southern Airlines through the "recharge center" of Pinduoduo, and enjoy the same services as those who purchase on the official website of China Southern Airlines.

China Southern Airlines is the first airline company to cooperate with Pinduoduo in direct sales of tickets. The two parties will connect the NDC airline distribution system to open up the direct channel of airline, aiming to provide consumers with reliable air ticket products and high-quality travel services.

Apart from the sales of tickets, China Southern Airlines plans to explore new business models in innovative product and joint marketing on Pinduoduo in the future.

Pinduoduo said that they would continue to enhance cooperation with more airline companies to provide consumers with affordable and reliable air tickets and full-link travel services.